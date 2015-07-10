'I'm done': Jeb Bush refuses to answer Donald Trump question

Fox News Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) is clearly tired of talking about rival presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In a Fox News interview on Wednesday, Bush dismissed two questions about the real-estate magnate whose controversial immigration comments have drawn reams of headlines.

Asked about Trump’s success in the polls, Bush replied: “I don’t know if he’s having success. We’ll see in the long haul.”

Bush was then pressed if he felt Trump’s candidacy was harming the broader Republican Party. He declined to answer.

“I’ve already stated my views about Donald Trump,” he said.

With some light prodding, Bush said he wouldn’t be drawn into a “food fight” with someone who won’t win the election.

“I’m done. I’m through. I gave my views. I just think that we need to be much more hopeful and optimistic about our ideology,” he continued. “We should focus on that on and not get into a food fight that only brings energy to someone who I doubt will be president and is not a constructive force for our party.”

Trump has been the focus of the presidential race since his June 16 campaign kickoff, when he raged against the Mexican government for sending “rapists” and other criminal to the US. Several of Trump’s GOP rivals have since described his remarks as inappropriate and Bush previously said Trump’s comments don’t represent the Republican Party.

For his part, Trump has had plenty to say about Bush, whom he has repeatedly assailed both on the campaign trail and on Twitter:

Jeb’s brother George insisted on a $US100,000 fee and $US20,000 for a private jet to speak at a charity for severely wounded vets. Not nice!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2015

Jeb Bush will never secure our border or negotiate great trade deals for American workers. Jeb doesn’t see & can’t solve the problems.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2015

View Bush’s Fox News interview below. (He is asked about Trump at the end.)

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.