Jeb Bush: 'I am running for president'

Reuters/Brian Snyder Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) made his 2016 presidential bid official when his campaign website was published shortly before his scheduled Monday afternoon announcement.

“That is a record I am proud to claim. That is a record I would like to bring to Washington,” a message from him said on the site. “And that’s why I am running for President. I’m Jeb Bush, and I want your vote.”

Bush is expected to officially announce his campaign in Miami, Florida, at about 3:20 p.m. He will be speaking at Miami-Dade Community College.

According to excerpts released by his political team, Bush plans for his speech to focus heavily on his own record in office.

“We made Florida number one in job creation and number one in small business creation. 1.3 million new jobs, 4.4 per cent growth, higher family income, eight balanced budgets, and tax cuts eight years in a row that saved our people and businesses 19 billion dollars,” Bush is set to say.

His campaign redirected traffic away from the main website shortly after it came online. Before it was hidden, it included a biography of Bush, details about his family, past campaigns, and his record in Florida, which the site said was characterised by a personal, hands-on approach Bush described as “rolling up my sleeves.”

Bush, whose father and brother are both former presidents, is also hoping to project a relative humble attitude towards his own campaign.

“I will take nothing and no one for granted,” he says in the prepared remarks. ” I will run with heart. I will run to win. “

