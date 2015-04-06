Jeb Bush reportedly identified as Hispanic in 2009

Reuters/Jim Young Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) listed himself as “Hispanic” in a 2009 voter registration form, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times posted its copy of the registration online, and the expected presidential candidate appears to have filled out the Hispanic circle next to the “race/ethnicity” field.

“A Bush spokeswoman could offer no explanation for the characterization,” the paper’s Alan Rappeport wrote.

Business Insider also reached out to a Bush spokeswoman for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Although he is not Hispanic, as The Times noted, Bush does have many attributes that could help him appeal to Latino voters. He speaks Spanish and his wife, Columba, was born in Mexico. Additionally, he spent a couple years living in Venezuela and governed a state, Florida, with a substantial Hispanic community.

