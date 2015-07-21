Jeb Bush just outlined how he wants to completely overhaul government spending

AP Republican presidential candidate former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush speaks at the Maverick PAC conference Friday, July 17, 2015, in Las Vegas.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) on Monday laid out his plan for how he’ll overhaul federal-government spending if he’s elected president.

In a speech on Monday in Florida, the Republican presidential candidate unveiled his plan for “disrupting” Washington by downsizing the federal government.

Bush’s plan takes aim at the federal budget. He proposes cutting the number of federal employees by at least 10% and radically overhauling the budget process to require a balanced budget, a controversial prescription popular with the conservative base.

“It will not be my intention to preside over the establishment, but in every way I know to disrupt that establishment and make it accountable to the people,” Bush said.

Bush is calling his reform effort “Mount Washington,” a reference to “Mount Tallahassee,” the disparaging nickname given to Florida’s state government for being far removed and inaccessible to the people.

Here are the reforms that Bush outlined in his speech:

