Jeb Bush is reportedly endorsing Ted Cruz

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush will endorse Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for president Wednesday, according to Politico reporters Mike Allen and Alex Isenstadt.

Bush dropped out of the GOP presidential race on February 20. Since then, Cruz has run a solid second to billionaire businessman Donald Trump.

Trump won the Arizona primary on Tuesday, while Cruz picked up all of Utah’s delegates by winning more than 50% of the vote.

Bush’s endorsement will describe Cruz “as an antidote to the ‘divisiveness and vulgarity’ of Donald Trump,” Politico reports.

“Today, I am endorsing Ted Cruz for President,” Bush will reportedly say. “Washington is broken, and the only way Republicans can hope to win back the White House and put our nation on a better path is to support a nominee who can articulate how conservative policies will help people rise up and reach their full potential.”

