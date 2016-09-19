Jeb Bush had a hilarious Emmys cameo mocking his presidential campaign

2016 Emmy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the show Sunday by hitching a ride with some of the biggest names in television from this year.

But the surprise of the opening was when the late-night host ran into Jeb Bush.

Though Bush’s run for the Republican presidential nomination didn’t turn out the way he planned, he is on the road to a rebound thanks to playing a limo driver for “Veep” president Selina Meyer in the Kimmel bit.

“I’m between jobs,” Bush told Kimmel.

He was apparently driving an Uber in the sketch.

“Did you know you can make $12 an hour driving for Uber?” the politician said.

When Bush learns that Kimmel is nominated tonight (outstanding variety talk series), Bush tells him, “If you run a positive campaign, the voters will ultimately make the right choice.”

Kimmel seemed to appreciate the note until Bush said, “Jimmy, that was a joke,” and threw him out of the limo.

Some impressive comedic timing for Bush. See the complete bit with Bush below.

