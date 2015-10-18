JEB BUSH: Do you really want Donald Trump with nukes?

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) presidential campaign released a video on Saturday that questioned rival Donald Trump’s ability to lead the US’ military.

The video, titled “Judgment,” reminds viewers that the president commands the US’ nuclear arsenal before pivoting to comical music and a highlight reel of Trump discussing the military as pundits criticise him.

In an email to reporters, Bush spokeswoman Allie Brandenburger said the comments “raise questions on whether he possesses the judgment to be Commander-in-Chief.”

The highlight reel includes Trump saying he gains military knowledge from watching television, bragging about his military skills, and questioning the war-hero status of Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona).

Brandenburger suggested that the video is the latest broadside in the recent back-and-forth between Bush and Trump. During a Bloomberg interview that aired Friday morning, Trump hit former President George W. Bush, Jeb Bush’s brother, for not keeping the US safe during the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Jeb Bush called Trump’s comment “pathetic” on Twitter, but the real-estate mogul doubled down on his point with his own tweets Friday night.

“At the debate you said your brother kept us safe- I wanted to be nice & did not mention the WTC came down during his watch, 9/11,” Trump wrote. “No @JebBush, you’re pathetic for saying nothing happened during your brother’s term when the World Trade Center was attacked and came down.”

Watch the Bush video below:

