'It's like eating a watermelon and saying, 'I love African-Americans': Jeb Bush shames Donald Trump for taco-bowl tweet

Jeb Bush shamed Donald Trump on Tuesday over his controversial taco bowl tweet from early May.

“What Trump did was so insensitive,” Bush told NRC

Handelsblad, a Dutch news agency, in one of his first interviews since leaving the presidential race in February.

“First, not all Hispanics are Mexican,” he added, according to a translation provided to The Huffington Post. “Secondly, not all Hispanics eat tacos. Thirdly, showing your sensitivity by eating an American dish is the most insensitive thing you can do. Fourthly, to say this, next to all things he already said, is a further insult.”

“It’s like eating a watermelon and saying, ‘I love African-Americans,'” Bush added.

Earlier this month, Trump stirred the pot by tweeting a photo of a taco bowl he was eating for Cinco de Mayo.

“I love Hispanics!” he added in the tweet, which has accumulated nearly 85,000 retweets and more than 110,000 likes in the nearly two weeks since it was posted.

Trump also opined in the tweet: “The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill.”

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

The presumptive Republican nominee claimed people “loved” the tweet during a Fox News interview the following day.

“I had 59,000 retweets, 59,000 in a short time,” he told “Fox & Friends.” “That’s almost got to be some kind of a record. People loved it.”

“And you know what, I mean, I’m going to do great with the Hispanics,” he added..

Bush added in the interview with NRC that he isn’t planning on voting for either Trump or Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton. The former Florida governor had early and often contentious back-and-forth bouts with Trump on the campaign trail.

NOW WATCH: How Hillary Clinton survived one of the biggest scandals in American politics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.