Jeb Bush releases sarcastic New Year's ad mocking Donald Trump's most 'unhinged' moments

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) used the upcoming New Year’s festivities to roast real-estate mogul Donald Trump.

Bush’s presidential campaign released a web video on Wednesday that sarcastically wished Trump, the Republican front-runner, a happy 2016 — while calling him the “chaos candidate.”

The ad featured joyful music as it highlighted Trump’s top five most “unhinged,” “liberal,” and “dishonest” moments.

According to Bush’s team, those moments included when Trump declined to name a favourite Bible verse, when he praised Vladimir Putin after being asked about allegations that the Russian president kills journalists, and when he was asked about the US’ nuclear triad and responded: “With nuclear, the power, the devastation is very important to me.”

Bush’s campaign has grown increasingly feisty with Trump in recent days, and the billionaire businessman has not hesitated to hit back and mock Bush’s low poll numbers. On Monday night, Trump shared one tweet that supposedly showed Bush picking his nose and another that declared it was “cute” that Bush’s mother is supposedly a Trump voter.

Watch Bush’s New Year’s swipe at Trump below:

