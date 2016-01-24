Jeb Bush had the perfect response to Donald Trump taunting him for using 'mummy' in a campaign ad

Colin Campbell

Amid a Friday-night tweetstorm, real-estate tycoon Donald Trump mocked one of his presidential rivals, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), for featuring former First Lady Barbara Bush in a new campaign ad.

Trump taunted Bush for relying on his famous “mummy.” 

“Just watched Jeb’s ad where he desperately needed mummy to help him. Jeb — mum can’t help you with ISIS, the Chinese or with Putin,” Trump wrote.

Bush responded by posting a photo of his mother, now 90 years old, in football gear:

Barbara Bush had donned the football gear in 2014 as part of her anti-illiteracy campaign in Houston, Texas. She had partnered with Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt for a video about “tackling” illiteracy.

“If we’re going to tackle illiteracy here in Houston, J.J., we’ve got to get our game faces on,” the former first lady told Watt.

View parts of Trump’s Friday-night tweetstorm below:

NOW WATCH: Shockingly common misconceptions about Islam

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.