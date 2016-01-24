Jeb Bush had the perfect response to Donald Trump taunting him for using 'mummy' in a campaign ad

Amid a Friday-night tweetstorm, real-estate tycoon Donald Trump mocked one of his presidential rivals, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), for featuring former First Lady Barbara Bush in a new campaign ad.

Trump taunted Bush for relying on his famous “mummy.”

“Just watched Jeb’s ad where he desperately needed mummy to help him. Jeb — mum can’t help you with ISIS, the Chinese or with Putin,” Trump wrote.

Bush responded by posting a photo of his mother, now 90 years old, in football gear:

I’d be careful Donald pic.twitter.com/Y3iZmG4tt5

— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 23, 2016

Barbara Bush had donned the football gear in 2014 as part of her anti-illiteracy campaign in Houston, Texas. She had partnered with Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt for a video about “tackling” illiteracy.

“If we’re going to tackle illiteracy here in Houston, J.J., we’ve got to get our game faces on,” the former first lady told Watt.

View parts of Trump’s Friday-night tweetstorm below:

The tax scam Washington Post does among the most inaccurate stories of all. Really dishonest reporting.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2016

Ted Cruz went down big in just released Reuters poll – what’s going on? Is it Goldman Sachs/Citi loans or Canada?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2016

Just watched Jeb’s ad where he desperately needed mummy to help him. Jeb — mum can’t help you with ISIS, the Chinese or with Putin.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

.@BrentBozell, one of the National Review lightweights, came to my office begging for money like a dog. Why doesn’t he say that?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

The only reason irrelevant @GlennBeck doesn’t like me is I refused to do his failing show – asked many times. Very few listeners – sad!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

Cruz says I supported TARP, which gave $25 million to Goldman Sachs, the bank which loaned him the money he didn’t disclose. Puppet!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

Cruz did not renounce his Canadian citizenship as a US Senator- only when he started to run for #POTUS. He could be Canadian Prime Minister.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

Is Cruz honest? He is in bed w/ Wall St. & is funded by Goldman Sachs/Citi, low interest loans. No legal disclosure & never sold off assets.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

NOW WATCH: Shockingly common misconceptions about Islam



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.