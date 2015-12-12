Jeb Bush goes off on Trump after scrapping his trip to Israel

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump canceled his scheduled trip to Israel a day after making polarising comments calling on all Muslims to be banned from entering the United States.
Business Insider sat down with Republican candidate Jeb Bush after a town hall meeting in New Hampshire to get the former governor’s reaction to Trump’s abrupt cancellation.
