JEB BUSH: Donald Trump supporters will feel 'betrayed' when he doesn't deliver on promises

Jeb Bush warned that Donald Trump voters will eventually feel betrayed if the presumptive Republican nominee wins the presidency because he won’t be able to deliver on the promises that have fired up his supporters.

The former Florida governor and presidential candidate told MSNBC in an interview that Trump could further divide the country if he wins.

“People are going to be deeply frustrated and the divides will grow in our country,” Bush said. “And this extraordinary country, still the greatest country on the face of the earth, will continue to stagger instead of soar.”

He continued: “And that’s the heartbreaking part of this, is I think people are really going to feel betrayed.”

Bush took issue with Trump’s proposed border wall and ban on Muslims entering the United States.

“There isn’t going to be a wall built,” Bush told MSNBC. “And Mexico’s not going to pay for it. And there’s not going to be a ban on Muslims. None of that is — this is all like a, alternative universe that he created. The reality is, that’s not going to happen.”

Bush also accused Trump of manipulating the media to his advantage.

“Trump, you know, to his credit was very smart at exploiting these kind of opportunities,” Bush said. “He’s a master at understanding how the media works — more than anybody I’ve seen in politics. Kudos to him for, you know, kind of creating the environment and then manipulating the environment to his effect.”

Once the establishment favourite to win the Republican nomination, Bush dropped out early in the primary race after Trump’s stunning rise to the top of the polls.

Republicans are expected to officially nominate Trump for president at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland next week.

