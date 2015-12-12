JEB BUSH: Donald Trump 'looked a little scared' of the bald eagle during that Time magazine shoot

MILFORD, New Hampshire — For former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), there’s not much doubt that Donald Trump was easily frightened by America’s national bird.

Business Insider asked Bush here on Thursday if he had seen the viral video showing Trump flinching when an eagle appeared to snap at him during a photo shoot. Bush laughed and shook his head.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it was real or not. Was it real?” Bush asked, before pausing slightly and hearing confirmation the video was authentic.

“Looked like the eagle scared him a little bit,” he said.

Trump appeared on the cover of Time magazine in early August alongside a bald eagle named Uncle Sam.

“I’m doing this for the cover of Time magazine,” Trump said during the shoot. “I love Time magazine. What you will do for a cover — this bird is seriously dangerous, but beautiful.”

Though Trump has directed his vitriol at almost every major politician, media outlet, or business figure that has publicly attacked him over the last several months, Bush has been a consistent target throughout the campaign. Trump has attempted to cast himself as an outsider foil to the former governor.

Trump has derided Bush as a “very, very low-energy person.” He has also posted several ads mocking Bush on his Instagram page.

The issue of whether Trump was intimidated by the bird also appears to be up for debate among the two Republican presidential rivals.

For his part, Trump maintains that he wasn’t intimidated by the bald eagle.

“Were you a little frightened by that bird?” “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy asked Trump on Thursday.

“No, not really,” Trump said.

Watch the video below:

