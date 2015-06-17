Jeb Bush's site had the plot of 'Die Hard' buried in its source code

Reuters/Brian Snyder Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

The New York Times’ Jeremy Bowers on Monday spotted something curious buried in the source code on newly minted Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush’s website: a plot summary of several “Die Hard” films.

The summary in the code contains several quips, like that the first movie stars “Severus Snape” — which refers to Alan Rickman, who played the villain Hans Gruber well before he signed up for the “Harry Potter” series. Another joke: That the second movie is “not that bad of a sequel.”

Here’s a look at the code as it appeared on Monday:

The source code now doesn’t contain any of the “Die Hard”-related language, which appears to have been removed after several sites, including the Times, picked up on the find.

Bush’s campaign is not the first to hide an Easter egg in its source code. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s website contains her logo in the code:

And Republican candidate and Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Kentucky) campaign put in a pitch for volunteers:

Bush’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

