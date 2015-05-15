Jeb Bush says the Apple Watch shows how we can eliminate Obamacare

Reuters Jeb Bush showing off his Apple Watch in Arizona.

Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) suggested on Thursday that the Apple Watch can play a role in putting healthcare decisions back in the hands of consumers.

Bush was in Tempe, Arizona on Thursday and blasted Obamacare as government overreach into the healthcare choices of Americans. The likely 2016 presidential candidate has called for repealing President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Pointing to the Apple Watch on his own wrist, Bush spoke of the gadget as an empowering healthcare tool. Alluding to the famous Apple slogan, Bush said the device could help the country “think different” on healthcare.

“On this device in five years will be applications that will allow me to manage my healthcare in ways that five years ago were not even possible,” in comments noted by Bloomberg News.

Bush went on to detail some of the features of his watch.

“I’ll have the ability, someone will, you know, because of my blood sugar… someone will send me a signal it will come here, I’ll get a double beep saying ‘you just ate a butterscotch sundae or something like that. You went way over the top. You’re a diabetic, you can’t do that — whatever. Ultimately, we have to get to a health system, away from a disease system,” he added in comments.

The former Florida governor is on a strict Paleo diet and avoids sugar and processed foods.

Bush added in his comments on Thursday that he wants to “push power back to the states” in order to “unravel” the health care reform crafted by President Obama.

“I think that we should repeal Obamacare if given the opportunity, and replace it with a consumer directed model where people are engaged in making healthcare decisions for themselves and where they’re given the tools to do so.”

