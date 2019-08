Business Insider recently sat down with Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush after a town hall meeting in Milford, NH. We discussed a range of topics, including what the former Florida governor thinks of the Apple Watch, as well as his favourite iPhone apps.

Produced by Graham Flanagan



