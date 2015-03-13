Jeb Bush and Scott Walker had two very different lunches on Thursday

It was a tale of two lunches.

On Thursday New York City played host to two GOP presidential hopefuls, but each — Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush — had very different meals.

Jeb Bush held court at New York City’s lavish Four Season’s Restaurant. It is the undisputed champion of New York power lunches (and New York is a city of power lunches).

Bush ate with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and others in a private room with seating for 12. Outside, Ralph Lauren, media mogul Mort Zuckerman, journalist Charlie Rose, Evercore CEO Roger Altman sat in the main dining room with other prominent figures.

Attendees inside Bush’s event told restaurant staff that he was “really on and inspiring.”

After Bush’s event ended, of course, he went outside to shake hands and mingle with fellow power lunchers for a moment.

Last month, The New York Times reported that Johnson, a major fund-raiser for Mitt Romney in 2012, would be supporting Bush. He’s just one example of the kind of establishment donor that’s rallying behind Bush, as he’s a front-runner right now.

Governor Walker, who has been rising in the polls, had a very different lunch.

Instead of mingling at New York City’s most elite lunch spot, he was sitting at SkyBridge Capital, an investment firm founded by 2012 Romney bundler Anthony Scaramucci, eating Jersey Mike’s Subs.

A source told Business Insider that Walker dined in the company of hedge fund managers of smaller funds with more of an “entrepreneurial spirit.” The Walker strategy, said the source, is to go after donors who aren’t normally in the GOP base.

And also probably not to get any mustard or mayo on his tie.

