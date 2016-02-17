'America': Jeb Bush publishes one-word tweet with photo of a gun

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) posted a tweet on Tuesday with a picture of a gun with his name inscribed upon it.

The tweet went viral almost immediately, inspiring criticism and parody memes with inevitable “Star Wars” jokes.

Bush has made defending a broad interpretation of Second Amendment rights a pillar of his presidential campaign. On Friday, Bush said that if former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton became president, her likely Supreme Court Justice picks would attempt eliminate the Second Amendment entirely.

“If Hillary Clinton gets the four Supreme Court justices, the Second Amendment won’t exist,” Bush said. “It just won’t.”

