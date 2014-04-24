REPORT: Jeb Bush Admits He's 'Thinking About Running For President'

According to New York Times political reporter Michael Barbaro, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush made an unusually frank admission that he’s considering running for president at an event in New York City Wednesday. Barbaro wrote on Twitter that an unnamed attendee at the event, which was closed to reporters, said Bush declared, “I’m thinking about running for president.”

Bush was featured at an event hosted by the Archdiocese of New York in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday. Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino also appeared at the event.

After Bush discussed his presidential ambition, Barbaro said the attendee told him the crowd “loudly applauded.”

“Can someone call my mother so she can hear this?” Bush reportedly joked.

