Jeb Bush ad depicts future where Donald Trump concedes to Hillary Clinton -- via 'Twitter post'

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) campaign released a video on Wednesday showing the apparently apocalyptic world in which Donald Trump is the Republican presidential nominee.

Bush’s video flashes forward to November 8, 2016, and features newscasts declaring that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has won the presidential race.

“DONALD TRUMP CONCEDES DEFEAT WITH TWITTER POST,” a headline blared in the ad as Clinton celebrates with her supporters.

The ad then offered viewers an alternative to this outcome: “DON’T PANIC. IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO CHANGE THE FUTURE. VOTE JEB.”

The former governor’s campaign has sought to lift his sagging poll numbers by challenging Trump, the Republican front-runner, more aggressively than any of the other establishment-oriented candidates running in the GOP primary.

