The Bush Family Is Sending Mixed Messages About Whether Jeb Should Run In 2016

APThe Bush family is divided over whether former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush should become the latest family member to run for president.



Former President George W. Bush said he is urging his brother to run. Their mother, Barbara, voted “no” on the proposition.

Barbara Bush said that Jeb would be the “best qualified man,” but she seemed to caution against a larger point of political dynasties.

“He’s by far the best qualified man, but no,” the former first lady told Matt Lauer on NBC’s “Today” show. “I really don’t. I think it’s a great country. There are a lot of great families, and it’s not just four families or whatever.

“There are other people out there that are very qualified. We’ve had enough Bushes.”

George W. Bush, meanwhile, seemed to get excited over the possibility of a Jeb vs. Hillary Clinton matchup when asked about the possibility in an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

“He would be great,” George W. Bush said. “He’d be a marvellous candidate if he chooses to do so. He doesn’t need my counsel, because he knows what it is — which is, ‘Run.’ But whether he does or not, it’s a very personal decision.”

When asked about the proposition while making the rounds on Sunday shows last month, Jeb Bush was non-committal. He joked that the media were like “crack addicts” because of continued questions about 2016.

Watch Barbara Bush’s comments below, via NBC:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

