The GOP rumour Mill Says Jeb Bush Is Considering A Run In 2016

Photo: AP

Oh, boy, are you guys ready for more 2016 speculation? We hope so!The latest obvious rumour says Jeb Bush is quietly debating throwing his name in for the Republican nomination.



The New York Times‘ Jim Rutenberg and Jeff Zeleny report the other Bush might be seriously mulling a Presidential run in 2016:

Mr. Bush is said by friends to be weighing financial and family considerations — between so many years in office and the recession his wealth took a dip, they said, and he has been working hard to restore it — as well as the complicated place within the Republican Party of the Bush brand. Asked this week about whether his father would run, Jeb Bush Jr. told CNN, “I certainly hope so.”

The tent pole of Bush’s case for a 2016 bid is he’s an immigration heavyweight.

His wife is Mexican; he’s fluent in Spanish; he supports immigration reform that would let people who’ve been living here illegally but who are otherwise law-abiding stay here.

He’s essentially the anti-Mitt Romney on immigration, which should help steal some of the Democrats’ 70 per cent of the Latino vote from a few weeks ago.

And he wouldn’t have to worry about one potential GOP challenger: Marco Rubio. Rubio is his protegé and would bow out of the race if asked. All Bush has to say is, “scram,” and Rubio will say, “how high?”

Let’s look at Bush’s history in the last election, too. He was publicly pleaded to join the primary but never answered the bell.

But then, even after endorsing Romney, Jeb came out and said, in so many words, I could have done a better job than Mitt Romney. And this was before election day!

He told CBS’ This Morning that 2012, “was probably my time,” and that he hadn’t yet ruled out a run in 2016, all while flatly refusing to be Mitt’s Vice President pick. (Remember the days when no one in the GOP would accept that job? Craziness.)

Anyway, Jeb-Rubio 2016. Book it.

