Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Snaps Achilles Tendon While Chasing Down Burglar

Photo: coffeeforthebrain.blogspot.com

Game show host-turned-crimestopper.”Who is Alex Trebek?”



While in town to host the National Geographic World Championship at Google headquarters, Trebek woke up in his San Francisco hotel room to the sounds of a burglar rummaging through his belongings.

Trebek quickly jumped to his feet and chased the thief down the hall where he — what else? — quizzed her in an attempt to get a confession before calling security.

During the chase, Trebek fell and snapped his Achilles tendon. Trebek is now on crutches and will be undergoing surgery on Friday.

The “Today Show” team covered the story Thursday morning — watch Trebek tell the story below.



