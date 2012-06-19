Your Company Will Start Paying You For Updating Your Facebook And Twitter Profiles At Work

Many corporations block social networking sites to ensure that their employees stay focused and that company information doesn’t leak out.



That doesn’t make any sense any more as smartphones and tablets have enabled employees to bypass the office computer security, says human resources expert Jeanne Meister, author of the book “The 2020 Workplace.”

Companies will soon start implementing social media literacy training that would become as common as ethics training and diversity training.

Some corporations, such as PepsiCo, have already allowed easy-sharing options in their company newsletters that encourage its staff to promote internal company news, thus, harnessing the social media power of over 300,000 employees.

