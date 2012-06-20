How Companies Will Resolve Generational Tension In The Office

The age make-up of an office is more diverse than ever before. People are retiring at a much older age and many young people are skipping college to enter the workforce.



The challenge of having five or more age groups working in same office is the rise of generational tension, says human resources expert Jeanne Meister, author of the book “The 2020 Workplace.”

Companies are working to resolve the issue by age training programs based on social media and gamification. And it is not only the young generation that shows off tricks in new technology.

The fastest growing age group that uses social media is people over 50, says Meister. So younger generation can also learn about how others use networking tools, especially in the workplace. .

Find out what companies are doing to accommodate multi-generational staff in the interview below below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

