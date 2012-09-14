What One Woman Learned travelling Through 'Hidden America'

Author Jeanne Marie Laskas

Photo: Image courtesy of Jeanne Marie Laskas

Five years ago, Jeanne Marie Laskas decided she wanted to meet the people who pick her fruit, power her lights and clear the trash away from her sidewalk. She wanted to know Hidden America, the people who “make our lives livable but are hidden from view.”



The project took Laskas to an Alaskan oil rig, a migrant labour camp in Maine, a landfill in California, a beef ranch in Texas, a gun shop in Arizona, even the air traffic control tower in La Guardia Airport in New York.

“I spent months trying to position myself and my world around these people—people who seem stuck in a bygone era that isn’t bygone at all,” writes the director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Creative Writing program. “If anyone’s gone, it’s us, the consumer … We live over here and they live over there, and we have almost no access to a way of life that we are so unwittingly dependent on.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.