Jean Smart makes history at the Emmys and joins Betty White as the only actresses to sweep the comedy categories

Jean Smart attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jean Smart won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in “Hacks.”

She made history with the win, completing the trifecta of having an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting and guest categories.

Betty White is the only other actress to win the trifecta.

Actress Jean Smart made history by winning an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her leading role in “Hacks” on Sunday.

She is one of two people to now win an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting and guest categories.

The other person to do so is actress Betty White, Gold Derby reports.

Along with her lead actress award in “Hacks” on Sunday, Smart won guest actress awards in 2000 and 2001 for her role in “Frasier,” and a supporting actress award for her role in “Samantha Who?” in 2008.

White, meanwhile, won supporting actress in a comedy series Emmys for her role in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1975 and 1976, a lead actress in a comedy series Emmy for “the Golden Girls” in 1986, and guest actress in a comedy series Emmys for her role in “The John Larroquette Show” in 1996 and for “Saturday Night Live” in 2010.

In Smart’s acceptance speech, she paid tribute to her late husband, Richard Gilliland, who died earlier this year.

“I would not be here without him – without him putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of incredible opportunities,” she said.