French Fashion Designer Jean Paul Gaultier Has Introduced A Stylish Way To Invest In Gold

French fashion designer and icon Jean Paul Gaultier has come up with a new product that marries fashion with fortune: his own one ounce, 24 karat gold bar.



The Telegraph reports that the bar, which is engraved with a heart and the designer’s name, has been billed as a more “fashionable way for investors to diversify holdings and hedge against inflation” by Gaultier’s PR representatives.

Additionally the Wall Street Journal says that 5,000 of the ingots have been made. They are currently being sold for $1,826.33 with an additional $25 handling fee. That’s a 10 per cent rise on the price of standard gold, presumably because of the Gaultier brand.

