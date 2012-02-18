The Weird Story Of Adolf Hitler's 'Illegitimate French Son'

Photo: Wikipedia

A French magazine claims to have fresh evidence that Hitler had an illegitimate French son.Jean-Marie Loret, who died in 1985 aged 67, reportedly never met his father, and was only told about his father by his mother before her death in the 1950s



According to Le Point, Hitler had an affair with Loret’s mother, Charlotte Lobjoie, then only 16, in June 1917, when he was on leave in Lille as a soldier in World War I. That affair resulted in Jean-Marie, the magazine writes.

While aware that his father was a German soldier (a fact that led to a lot of bullying in school), Loret remained unaware of his identity, although Hitler kept up a correspondence with Lobjoie.

Lobjoie gave up her only son for adoption in the 1930s to the Lorets.

In an incredible twist, Hitler’s son went on to fight the Germans in 1939, defending the Maginot Line before France was overrun and occupied from 1940 until 1944. Loret even joined the French Resistance.

When he learned his father’s name, Loret said: “In order not to get depressed, I worked non-stop, never took a holiday, and had no hobbies. For 20 years I didn’t even go to the cinema.”

Loret began investigating his past in great detail, employing scientists to prove he has the same blood type and similar handwriting to Hitler. Photographs of the two also reveal a resemblance.

It is not the first time the claim has been made. rumours circulated in the 1970s (here’s an old Time Magazine article from 1977 about Loret) and he even published a book called ‘Your Father’s Name Was Hitler’ in 1981 (which will now be republished with the new evidence from Le Point).

However, there also has been criticism of the theory in the past. In 2008 journalist Jean-Paul Mulders used DNA testing to debunk Loret’s claims, published in Belgian paper HLB.

Regardless, Loret didn’t seem to shy away from his notorious supposed-father. Reports suggest that Loret once gave a Nazi-salute to Japan’s National Assembly, and what’s more, lawyers for the Loret family are hoping that they may be able to claim royalties from the sales of “Mein Kampf”.

