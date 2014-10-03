Crazy Photo Makes Jameis Winston Look Tiny Standing Next To High School Basketball Player

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston is not small by any means. But a recent photo of Winston standing next to high school basketball player Jean Marc Christ Koumadje makes the Heisman Trophy winner look tiny.

Here’s Jameis Winston and #FSU‘s newest basketball commit Christ Koumajde (7’4). pic.twitter.com/MSpjEko40k

— FSU Gameday (@FlaStateGameday) October 1, 2014

A native of Senegal, Koumadje is 7-foot-3 according to Montverde Academy. However, he is relatively new to basketball and played very little during the 2013-14 season as the team finished the year as the top-ranked team in the country.

Despite such little experience, Koumadje impressed schools during a recent Reebok basketball camp which earned him several scholarship offers, including Florida State where he will play basketball next year.

Here are highlights of Koumadje at the Reebok camp.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

