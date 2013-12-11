Famed Chef Jean-Georges Is Opening A '100% Raw, Vegan' Restaurant In New York City

Vegetarians, rejoice! Jean-Georges Vongerichten — the head chef of the eponymous and four-star Jean-Georges restaurant in Manhattan — is coming out with a new vegan restaurant in 2014.

The top NYC chef told the New Potato, “We’re opening a vegetarian restaurant in the spring — 100% vegetarian, raw, and vegan.”

This would be the 12th restaurant in New York for the talented CEO and restaurateur, as well as his 37th around the globe.

This year, Vongerichten opened the critically-acclaimed Spanish restaurant ABC Cocina, which was already listed on Michelin’s Bib Gourmands for 2014, and his well-known restaurants The Mark on the Upper East Side and Spice Market in the West Village continue to be extremely popular.

As for which NYC neighbourhood will be getting the latest Vongerichten eatery, the chef didn’t say. Perhaps this time he’ll even cross the bridge into an outer borough and satisfy Brooklyn’s fine diners.

