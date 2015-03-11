Top high school football recruit de-commits from Oklahoma after racist frat video

@JeanDelance74 Delance with his mum and Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops over the weekend.

Jean Delance, one of the best high school football recruits in the country, pulled his commitment to University of Oklahoma on Monday in the wake of the racist frat video that has overtaken the school.

“Nothing to do with the staff or team,” the high school junior initially said on Twitter. “I’ll be reopening my recruitment due to personal reasons.”

In an interview with CBS-DFW on Monday, Delance said that someone emailed him the video and it upset him.

“Very uneducated people. I wouldn’t want my son or child to go there or to anywhere like that. It was just very disturbing to me. I didn’t like it,” he said.

Delance is from Mesquite, Texas. He’s considered a four-star recruit, and the consensus 24th-best player in the state of Texas.

“I’ve had family history in racial issues, inequality, and Jean knows these things are serious to us, and the first thing I said was what do you want to do,” his mum told CBS.

Oklahoma players and coaches joined a protest against the fraternity that was caught singing a racist song in the video on Monday.

Team captain Eric Striker said in an interview on Monday that there has been an “institutional breakdown when it comes to minority relations here.”

Another player urged recruits to still consider the school:

To all recruits do not take this wrong.. This is not a majority.. Meaning the majority if OU frats and Fans are not like that!! They are

They are truly like OUr family! The OU family truly looks at for its student athletes! So please do not let the minority of the of Oklahoma

