Jean-Claude Van Damme Parodies 'Epic Splits' Volvo Commercial In Space

Remember when Jean-Claude Van Damme did an epic splits atop two Volvo trucks?

Well, now Linh Mai has made a perfect CGI parody clip that lets us see what it would be like if Van Damme performed the stunt in space, á la “Gravity.” All set to the tune of Enya’s “Only Time.” Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In case you forgot, here’s the original video and the many other spoofs it has since inspired.

