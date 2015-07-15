Jean-Claude Van Damme just listed his Marina del Rey home for $9.99 million

Now’s your chance to pretend you’re Jean-Claude Van Damme and live in his house.
The Expendables 2 star and Belgium-born actor, director, producer, and screenwriter is selling his Marina del Rey home in California.
Sitting on the area’s Grand Canal, it’s an attractive piece of property for those seeking a luxurious SoCal lifestyle.
Listed at almost $US10 million, we’re a little hesitant to negotiate the price with the martial arts master …
Built in 2011, the home is a quick stroll away from the Marina, delicious restaurants, and Pacific beach.
