Jean-Claude Van Damme just listed his Marina del Rey home for $9.99 million

Now’s your chance to pretend you’re Jean-Claude Van Damme and live in his house.

The Expendables 2 star and Belgium-born actor, director, producer, and screenwriter is selling his Marina del Rey home in California.

Sitting on the area’s Grand Canal, it’s an attractive piece of property for those seeking a luxurious SoCal lifestyle.

Listed at almost $US10 million, we’re a little hesitant to negotiate the price with the martial arts master …

Built in 2011, the home is a quick stroll away from the Marina, delicious restaurants, and Pacific beach. It's ok to take the elevator after legs day in the home gym -- we assume JCVD does. A wraparound couch alludes to many nights spent entertaining friends and family. But entertaining is a breeze when you have a home theatre. Each of the six bedrooms is considered a suite, but the master has its own fireplace. The master also has separate his and her baths, which look impossible to keep clean. For the ultimate relaxation experience, draw yourself a bubble bath and soak by the fire. We like to think JCVD whips up homemade Belgian waffles in the kitchen for his wife and 3 kids. There's a large home office for the days you don't want to sit in LA traffic. Living in California means that you need a personal wine cellar. End the day lounging on the 360-degree panoramic viewing deck, taking in the ocean views or watching your favourite show by the fire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.