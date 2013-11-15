Jean-Claude Van Damme Did A Crazy Split Standing On 2 Trucks For A Volvo Ad [VIDEO]

Volvo is pretty excited about the dynamic steering system it has put into its new trucks, and it got Jean-Claude Van Damme on board to help it spread the news.

In “The Epic Split,” the Belgian martial arts master starts off standing with each foot on the side view mirror of a Volvo truck. The trucks — driving in reverse — slowly drift apart, forcing Van Damme into a full split.

The steering system is designed to improve precision and stability, using an electronically controlled electric motor.

The calm look on Van Damme’s face, combined with Enya’s “Only Time” for a soundtrack, drives home the message this steering this precise is easy with the new system.

Here’s the split:

And the full ad:

