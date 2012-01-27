The Man At The centre Of A Worldwide Breast Implant Scandal Has Been Arrested

Photo: Getty / Spencer Platt

Jean-Claude Mas, the founder of controversial Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) breast implant scandal, has been arrested at his home in Paris, the BBC reports.Faulty implants from PIP — made from industrial rather than medical silicone — caused a scandal late last year when it was ordered that 30,000 French women would be forced to have them removed. It’s thought some 400,000 people wordwide may have the faulty implants, and a smaller amount of men may be affected.



Mas and a second PIP employee are believed to have been arrested in connection to manslaughter and involuntary injuries charges.

The 72-year-old’s response to the scandal has been criticised. He recently told victims he had “nothing to say” to them and questioned the motives of those investigating his company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.