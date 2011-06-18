Eurogroup Head Juncker Says Angela Merkel Is "Playing With Fire... With Extreme Consequences"

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A plan to involve private creditors in a Greek restructuring is “playing with fire,” Eurogroup leader Jean-Claude Juncker told Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung.The hard restructuring favoured by Angela Merkel would be seen as a default by ratings agency, leading to “extreme consequences” for the eurozone. He warned that Belgium and Italy could be forced to seek a bailout even sooner than Spain.



Although Germany seems to have agreed to a soft restructuring, nothing is settled yet.

Asked whether Greece could quit the eurozone, Juncker said it was an “absurd” idea with “unimaginable” consequences. “There would be a contagion not only across the eurozone but also in Romania, Bulgaria, Macedonia. It would cause widespread fire. Even the most outlandish don’t raise this hypothesis,” he said.

