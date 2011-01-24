Euro Group President "Angry" With Germany, Says Some Leaders Are "Gambling" With Policy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the Euro group and prime minister of Luxembourg, says he’s “angry” with some Germany leaders who are “gambling” with policy decisions that may impact their legacy, according to Der Spiegel.The comments follow a week in which European financial leadership again failed to come to definitive conclusion on the eurozone crisis.



The previous terms of the bailout have not been altered, but Juncker expects to see Germany expand its responsibilities in the near future, along with the Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Luxembourg.

The ECB is calling for an expansion of the bailout fund’s mandate so that it can buy government debt of troubled states or help to support weak states’ banking systems. This has yet to be politically approved, however.

Read more at Der Spiegel >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.