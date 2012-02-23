Jealous? A Guy's Wife Paid Over $42,000 So He Could Meet Jeremy Lin

Photo: AP

Does your wife love you this much?According to The NY Post, high powered Upper West Side lawyer Mitchell Schecter was pleasantly surprised (to put it mildly) when his wife won his ultimate prize in a CharityBuzz.com auction to benefit MSG’s Garden of Dreams charity.



For $42,388, Schecter will sit in the 11th row at tonight’s Knicks game against the Atlanta Hawks, meet Jeremy Lin, and take home the jersey Lin will wear during the game

So yeah, you’re jealous. Here’s what Schecter had to say about it (from The Post):

“I’m overwhelmed beyond words. When [my wife] she told me, I couldn’t breathe,” Schecter said of the CharityBuzz.com prize, that benefits MSG’s Garden of Dreams Foundation.

“I mean, I’m 58 years old, I’ve been around the block. But this is something, he’s put me [in a state], I feel 14. It’s been that special.”

For 42K, we’re glad he’s feeling special.

