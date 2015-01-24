Bank Of America Is Probably Going To Regret This 'Je Suis Bullish' Email Title

Analysts are cheered for pithy research note titles, often laden with cheesy puns. But it’s fair to say that Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s (BAML) this morning is not quite up to scratch.

BAML’s regular Flow Show email is titled “Je Suis Bullish,” a play on “Je Suis Charlie,” the phrase that became internationally famous after the massacre of 12 people at the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo by Islamist gunmen earlier in January.

It’s not really clear what the point of using the phrase was here. The note wasn’t about France. It’s not even pithy. It just comes off in poor taste.

The Hoxton Hotel in London had to apologise recently after using the Je Suis Charlie hashtag to promote a hotel it was setting up in Paris.

Less than two months ago, a similar gaffe came from Investec, when it released a research note titled “I Can’t Breathe.” The words became a protest phase as the dying remarks of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who was killed by a New York police officer’s chokehold in July 2014.

