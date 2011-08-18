A Few Bits Of Ominous Markets News This Evening...

Photo: David Tribble via Wikimedia Commons

Nothing too dramatic is happening (yet) after the bell.Futures are a touch lower.



But there are a few isolated stories we wanted to flag.

Shares of networking gear maker JDSUniphase are off over 3% after the bell after it warned of weaker than expected results going forward. Specifically the company cited overall macro conditions and an inventory glut among its customers.

Getting pounded worse is networking company NetApp. It’s down 11% after missing on estimates and warning on future results. Its CFO said the company saw a “dramatic slowdown” in the final three weeks of July.

Meanwhile, in the PE world, Cerberus is delaying the closing of its acquisition of hotelier Innkeepers due to market turmoil. It’s not clear if the deal is kaput or just on ice, but it’s not reassuring.

For a roundup of today’s action, see here.

