Meet Jdeal, A Jewish Groupon

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

No, this isn’t a joke. Or at least, it doesn’t seem like it. New York entrepreneurs have started a site called Jdeal, which is a Groupon Clone for the Jewish community, AdWeek reports.What’s the rationale? Groupon doesn’t carry many kosher deals — fair enough. Another point is that small businesses might be more interested in doing deals knowing customers are more likely to return, which would be the case for Jewish businesses and Jewish customers. Maybe.



In any case, the site is off to a good start. They wanted 5,000 members to get started and they got that in six weeks, and now they have a backlog of deals for a month. So clearly they have some traction. They plan to expand in 7 other cities.

Now Read: What Groupon Must Do In 2011 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.