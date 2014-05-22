Chinese E-Commerce Company JD.com Prices At $US19 A Share

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com has priced its IPO at $US19 per share, above the expected $US16-$18 that the company outlined in its filing with the SEC, reports The Wall Street Journal.

JD.com’s IPO comes on the heels of disappointing earnings out of from Weibo (WB) after the close. Weibo said it expects revenue in its second quarter to come in between $US74 million and $US76 million, below expectations for $US77.85 million. Shares of Weibo are down more than 8.5% in after hours trade.

JD.com’s pricing, along with Weibo’s report, come ahead of a much-anticipated debut from Alibaba, which filed with the SEC earlier this month.

Shares of JD.com will debut on the Nasdaq tomorrow under the ticker ‘JD’.

