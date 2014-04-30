John Boehner's Tea Party Challenger Lost His Job After Making A Dirty Joke About Boehner's Name

J.D. Winteregg, the Tea Party challenger to House Speaker John Boehner in Ohio, has lost his job at a local university after making an all-too-predictable joke about Boehner’s name the centrepiece of one of his campaign ads.

The ad, which caused quite a buzz among D.C. types, plays on commercials for erectile dysfunction medications with multiple references to “electile dysfunction.” The end of the ad, which is titled “When The Moment Is Right,” features a clip of Boehner joking with a reporter who mispronounced his name as “boner.”

“If you have a Boehner lasting longer than 23 years,” the narrator says, referring to the Speaker’s stay in Congress, “seek immediate medical attention.”

Cedarville University, a Baptist college where Winteregg spent the last three years as an adjunct professor, notified Winteregg earlier this month that he is not on the schedule to teach again next semester. A Cedarville spokesman confirmed to Business Insider Tuesday that Winteregg, who teaches French at the university, is not scheduled to teach any future classes.

“Cedarville University does not engage in partisan politics and holds a high regard for displaying Christian values in the community,” said Mark Weinstein, the university’s spokesman.

“When faculty or staff members participate in political conversations, advertisements, or endorsements — with the exception of faculty who provide expert media analysis as part of their professional roles — they are doing so as individual citizens. Mr. Winteregg, in his recent political campaign video, did not represent the views or values of Cedarville University.”

According to the biography on his official campaign website, Winteregg also teaches at a local high school. He is not expected to amount anything close to a serious challenge to Boehner.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.