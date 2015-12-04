JD Wetherspoon got hacked -- 656,723 customers could be hit

One of Britain’s biggest pub chains, JD Wetherspoon, on Friday said it has had customer details stolen online after its old website was hacked earlier this year.

The company says the database for its old website, containing details on 656,723 of its customers, was hacked in June. Wetherspoons says in an email sent to customers on Thursday it “cannot confirm” who exactly has been affected yet.

100 customers who bought Wetherspoon vouchers online have had their credit and debit card information stolen, but the company says the data accessed was “extremely limited” — only the last four digits of the card were visible. The information was not encrypted. So far there has been no evidence these card details have been used.

For the majority of customers however, the database contained names, phone numbers, dates of birth, and email addresses for customers.

Your information could be in the breach if you’ve done the following:

sign up to receive the company newsletter, usually via the company website;

register with ‘The Cloud’ in order to use WIFI in our pubs and opt to receive company information;

purchased Wetherspoon vouchers online between January 2009 and August 2014l

submit a ‘Contact Us’ form.

Wetherspoon CEO John Hutson says in the email to customers sent Thursday: “Remain vigilant for any emails that you are not expecting, that specifically ask you for personal or financial information, or request you to click on links or download information.”

Wetherspoon was only alerted to the breach on Tuesday and has notified the Information Commissioners Office and has hired “a leading cyber security specialist to conduct a full forensic investigation into the breach.”

The company says it has a new partner managing its new website.

Hutson says in Friday’s statement:

We apologise wholeheartedly to customers and staff who have been affected. Unfortunately, hacking is becoming more and more sophisticated and widespread. We are determined to respond to this by increasing our efforts and investment in security and will be doing everything possible to prevent a recurrence.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.