Hyundai Is Retaining More Buyers In America Than Any Other Brand

Travis Okulski, Kim Bhasin

JD Power’s latest customer retention data has just been released, and it has revealed some interesting information about who is buying what cars.

According to Automotive News, 64% of the Hyundais purchased in 2011 were bought by people that previously owned a car from the Korean manufacturer. That is a jump up from third in 2010.

Honda and Ford, who tied for first in 2010, had to settle for a second place tie in 2011, each retaining 60% of previous buyers.

The industry average rate is 49%, and it was surprising to see a brands like Audi, Porsche, and Jaguar come in below that number.

However, it is not surprising that beleaguered Swedish manufacturer Saab came in last place with a measly 7% retention rate.

See how your favourite brand ranked below:

jd power and associates customer retention

Photo: JD Power & Associates

Now check out our coverage of the Detroit Auto Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.