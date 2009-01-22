J.Crew Quietly Crowing About Obama Family Endorsement

While everyone was “ooh”ing and “ahh”ing over the adorable First Daughters’s inaugural attire yesterday, J. Crew executives were beaming.



J.Crew dressed Malia and Sasha in custom-made coats from their “Crewcuts” kids line. The new First Lady has already praised J.Crew and proved her love yesterday by wearing the company’s green leather gloves.

Maybe Michelle Obama and her girls might be to J. Crew what President Obama is to BlackBerry.

Time: Although it may cause the First Parents some unease, their daughters have tremendous star power. And it’s only going to grow. “We are going to want to know what they eat, read, watch and wear,” says [Marshal] Cohen, [retail analyst for the NPD Group]. “They can influence an entire generation.” But the whole phenomenon puts a company like J. Crew in a tricky spot. Yes, it needs to leverage the family’s affinity for the J. Crew brand. But will consumers think it’s exploiting these young girls? J. Crew is so sensitive about this perception that it would not make a marketing executive available to discuss the benefits of the Obamas. “It’s a very delicate relationship,” a spokesperson said.

Unfortunately, Malia and Sasha’s coats aren’t yet available for sale, but the retailer says the outerwear may be part of J.Crew’s Fall 2009 collection.

For more on the Inauguration outfits, click below for an interview with J. Crew’s creative director, Jenna Lyons.



See Also: Michelle Obama To Save U.S. Fashion Industry?

UBS Doesn’t Think Michelle Obama Can Save J.Crew

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.