J.Crew president Jenna Lyons shares the secret to impressing your boss

From a lack of humility to a negative attitude, there are plenty of things that can leave a bad taste in your boss’s mouth.

But what makes a good impression?

Jenna Lyons, president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group, Inc., tells Motto that she notices a few key traits in the people that impress her, like passion, high standards, and a level head.

She says she especially takes note when people share their opinions.

Even though it can be daunting, Lyons advises people not to be afraid to speak up.

“I find it impossible to understand where a person stands if they don’t join the conversation,” she says.

“Opinions aren’t reserved for those in the corner office. Find your voice, and make sure to balance your input; you should be contributing roughly equal parts complimentary support of others with thoughtful, constructive criticism. And never be afraid to pitch an idea; we all have good ones, and we all have bad ones,” Lyons says.

