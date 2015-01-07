Customers Accuse J.Crew Of Selling Lower Quality Shoes For The Same Price

J.Crew The Cece ballet flats aren’t what they used to be, according to complaints.

People are accusing J.Crew of cutting back on the quality of its shoes without lowering the price, which is anywhere from $US125 to $US135, depending on the fabric.

Customers are posting complaints online specifically concerning the company’s Cece ballet flats, which were recently resurrected after being discontinued last year, Racked reports. They say the flats appear to be no longer made in Italy and that their fit has deteriorated.

“I own 7 pairs of the original Cece flats, so I know how the original best-sellers fit and was so surprised when J.Crew stopped offering them,” wrote one customer. “Pleased to see them offered once again, I ordered a pair in red leather. I noticed differences immediately: overly wide at the center, no reinforcing leather strip up the heel, a pieced sole rather than a solid one, 1/2 to 3/4 inch lower at the top of the heel, and no “Made in Italy” embossed on the insole. The resulting quality and fit are poor.”

Another customer said she owns eight pairs of the original Cece flat. She said she was shocked by the quality of the new version.

“I purchased with 30% discount but sadly that’s not enough to keep,” she wrote. “They’re going back.”

The blog J.Crew Aficionada also noted the change, writing in a recent post that she was sad to hear they are no longer made in Italy.

A customer who commented on the post said that another pair of J.Crew shoes — the Cleo loafers — are also no longer made in Italy.

“I have several pairs of Cleo loafers and noticed the ones I’ve purchased earlier on were all Made in Italy with my latest pair (purchased a few months ago) was noted as Made in Brazil with a much thicker and stiffer sole. The quality in my opinion had [definitely] gone down — though the retail price had not!”

We reached out to J.Crew for comment on the complaints and will update when we hear back.

