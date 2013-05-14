JCPenney's New Shop-In-Shops Look Pretty Cool [VIDEO]

JCPenney has spent billions of dollars remodeling its stores into modern boutiques.
While most stores are still under construction, Wall Street analyst Brian Sozzi took a quick video inside a Long Island JCPenney with completed stores.
The result looks great: modern, clean, and chic.
Sozzi uploaded the video to the website of his firm, Belus Capital.
Check out the new shop-in-shops here:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.