JCPenney's New Shop-In-Shops Look Pretty Cool [VIDEO]

Ashley Lutz

JCPenney has spent billions of dollars remodeling its stores into modern boutiques. 

While most stores are still under construction, Wall Street analyst Brian Sozzi took a quick video inside a Long Island JCPenney with completed stores. 

The result looks great: modern, clean, and chic. 

Sozzi uploaded the video to the website of his firm, Belus Capital. 

Check out the new shop-in-shops here: 

